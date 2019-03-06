ZHOU, Boliang:
Of Levin on 24 February 2019, at his home. Aged 76 years. Loving husband of the late Gui Ying Chen. Father and father-in-law of Yi Neng Zhou and Joyce Sue, Xiaogin Zhou and Liezhao Xu. Loving Grandfather of Diana, Joanna, Nicholas and Junpeng. A service for Boliang will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Monday 11 March, at 10.30am, followed by burial at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 6, 2019