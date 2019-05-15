RULE, Bob (Robert):
Passed away on 11 May 2019, at Hutt Hospital, surrounded by his family. Dearest Hub of Diane, loved Dad of Chris & Bridget, Sara & Simon, Bradley & Yvonne, and dearest Daddy of the late Lisa and Anna. Treasured Grandad of Marcus, Aleksander and Bronte.
"We loved him and will
miss him dearly".
Our heartful thanks to the Staff at Hutt and Wellington Hospitals, Te Omanga Hospice, and Access for their help and support over the past 7 years. Bob's farewell will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 17 May 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at Akatarawa Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post on May 15, 2019