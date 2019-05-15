Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob RULE. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away on 11 May 2019, at Hutt Hospital, surrounded by his family. Dearest Hub of Diane, loved Dad of Chris & Bridget, Sara & Simon, Bradley & Yvonne, and dearest Daddy of the late Lisa and Anna. Treasured Grandad of Marcus, Aleksander and Bronte.

"We loved him and will

miss him dearly".

Our heartful thanks to the Staff at Hutt and Wellington Hospitals, Te Omanga Hospice, and Access for their help and support over the past 7 years. Bob's farewell will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 17 May 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at Akatarawa Crematorium.







RULE, Bob (Robert):Passed away on 11 May 2019, at Hutt Hospital, surrounded by his family. Dearest Hub of Diane, loved Dad of Chris & Bridget, Sara & Simon, Bradley & Yvonne, and dearest Daddy of the late Lisa and Anna. Treasured Grandad of Marcus, Aleksander and Bronte."We loved him and willmiss him dearly".Our heartful thanks to the Staff at Hutt and Wellington Hospitals, Te Omanga Hospice, and Access for their help and support over the past 7 years. Bob's farewell will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 17 May 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at Akatarawa Crematorium. Published in Dominion Post on May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers