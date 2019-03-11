CHHANA, Bhikhiben (Betty):
Passed away suddenly on Friday 8 March 2019. Dearly loved wife of Ishverbhai. Much loved mother of Rajesh and Jayendra. Loved mother-in-law of Nemisha. Daughter of Naran and Mithi Parbhu. Sister of Dahya (deceased), Santi and Ishver. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. Messages to the Chhana family may be left online at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. A funeral service will be held at Bharat Bhavan, Kemp Street, Kilbirnie on Tuesday 12 March at 11.00am. You may pay your respects from 10.30-11.00am. Thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the family home.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 11, 2019