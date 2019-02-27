KERR, Beverley (Bev)
|
(nee Williams):
Aged 92 years. On Saturday, 23 February 2019, peacefully at Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Village, Gisborne. Loved mother of Lyn Kerr (Napier), and loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Patricia Kerr (Napier). Loved grandmother of Danielle (Dunedin) and Sam (dec). Service at Evans Funeral Services, 171 Ormond Road, Gisborne, on Friday, 1 March, at 12.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 27, 2019