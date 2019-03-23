WHITCHELO, Betty:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty WHITCHELO.
On March 18, 2019 peacefully at Waverley House, Napier. Beautiful daughter of Florence and James Pickering (deceased). Cherished wife of the late Jack. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Linda, Guy and Rose. Loved sister to Jack, Vi, Tich, Charlie, Olive, George, Dorrie and Maurice (all deceased). Treasured grandmother, great-grandmother of her 10 grandchildren and their spouses, and 15 great-grandchildren.
''Together again with Jack,
and most precious granddaughters
Tracy and Laney.''
At Betty's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages can be sent to the 'Whitchelo Family', 52 Clarence Cox Cres, Pirimai, Napier 4112.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019