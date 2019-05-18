WARBURTON,
Betty (Beatrice Anne):
Died 16 May 2019, aged 93 years. Betty is survived by sons Doug and Brian, daughter Ruth, daughter-in-law Robyn, son-in-law Bill, her five grandsons and partners Daryl and Shelly, Ryan and Julie, Jayson and Robyn, Sam, Dale and Tamsin, and eight great-grandchildren. As per Betty's wishes there will be a private cremation and no public service. Please don't send flowers – Betty preferred to see flowers growing in the garden, not in vases.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 18, 2019