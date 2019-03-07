THOMPSON, Betty Irene:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 5th March 2019, aged 97 years. Much loved mother of Trevor, Jennifer, Lester, Louise and special grandmother of Michael and Laura. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Village at the Park. Messages to the "Thompson family" may be left in Betty's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. A Requiem Mass for Betty will be held at Ss Peter & Paul's Church, 29 Dr Taylor Terrace, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Monday, 11th March 2019, at 11.00am, followed by the burial at Makara Cemetery, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 7, 2019