McLEAN, Betty May:
On April 16, 2019, peacefully at home in Masterton, aged 95 years. Much loved wife of the late Lindsay. Loved mother of Christine (deceased), Lynette, Janet, Steven and mother-in-law of Jim Fisentzidis. Devoted grandmother of Nicholas and Kristina; Rhys and Heather; and great-grandmother of Ngarimu, Meia, Nature, Phoenyx and Theo. Messages may be posted C/- PO Box 460, Masterton. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton, on Saturday, April 20, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ, Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 18, 2019