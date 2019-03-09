Acknowledgement

McGUINNESS, Betty:

A Message from Dalton (Japan), Gwen & Keith (Auckland), Roy and Anne (Wellington), Hilary (Australia) and families – We wish to convey our heartfelt thanks to all who have supported us during our recent loss of Betty. We have appreciated many lovely messages of sympathy expressed in so many ways. A big thank you to Betty's loyal friends who loved and cared for her. Special thanks to the wonderful staff and residents at the Lansdowne Park Village who made Betty feel so much at home there. We have also appreciated the excellent support of the Wairarapa Hospital on a number of occasions. Grateful thanks also to all who travelled from near and far to be at Betty's service. It is a comfort to know she has touched the lives of so many wonderful people, and is now safely in God's hands. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation.



Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers