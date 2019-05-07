HIPWELL, Betty Sadie
(nee Lawn):
Formerly of Tawa. On Saturday, May 4, 2019, (peacefully) at Julia Wallace Retirement Village, Palmerston North. Loved wife of the late Norman, loved mother of Mary and Jenny, and loved mother-in-law of David Hickman and Gary Lester, loved daughter of the late Alma and Victor Lawn (Christchurch), loved sister of Graham, Stanlea, and the late Don & Ross, loved Nan of Andrew, Rebecca, Sarah, Emma & Nicole, and loved great-grandma of Prudence, Molly, Jamie and Riley.
"At Peace at Last"
Messages to the Hipwell Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. At Betty's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on May 7, 2019