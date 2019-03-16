Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty GRIFFIN. View Sign



From Kapiti (previously Dunedin) Born Birmingham, England. Passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday 13 March 2019 after a short illness, in her 93rd year. She is remembered with love by her four daughters, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at 9.30am on Wednesday 20 March 2019 at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae. We are aware that some may not be able to attend in person however we would love to include you in the service so if you have a message to share or would like to join us via a video link please let Marie know at

Waikanae Funeral Home

Tel 04 2936844



GRIFFIN, Betty Violet:From Kapiti (previously Dunedin) Born Birmingham, England. Passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday 13 March 2019 after a short illness, in her 93rd year. She is remembered with love by her four daughters, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at 9.30am on Wednesday 20 March 2019 at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae. We are aware that some may not be able to attend in person however we would love to include you in the service so if you have a message to share or would like to join us via a video link please let Marie know at [email protected] Waikanae Funeral HomeTel 04 2936844 Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers