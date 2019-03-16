GRIFFIN, Betty Violet:
|
From Kapiti (previously Dunedin) Born Birmingham, England. Passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday 13 March 2019 after a short illness, in her 93rd year. She is remembered with love by her four daughters, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at 9.30am on Wednesday 20 March 2019 at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae. We are aware that some may not be able to attend in person however we would love to include you in the service so if you have a message to share or would like to join us via a video link please let Marie know at [email protected]
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2019