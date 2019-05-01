GHENT, Betty May (Bet)
(nee McKenzie):
15 February 1940 -
28 April 2019
Dearly beloved and cherished wife of John for 57 years. Adored Mum of Katrina (Kate) and Rebecca (Bex), and loved mother-in-law of Steve and Paul. Treasured and much loved Granny of Nick, Caleb and Jayden. Sister of Faye and Trevor; and the late Ron, Graeme, Joan and Alan. Loved Auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Mum was a friend to all and we will miss her so much. We thank the amazing team at Hospice Waikato for their love, care and amazing support of Mum and our family over the past few weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice Waikato would be very much appreciated. Following Bet's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages for the family can be sent to Villa 195, Lauriston Park, 91 Coleridge Street, Leamington, Cambridge.
Published in Dominion Post on May 1, 2019