Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty BOUZAID. View Sign



(nee Millanta):

Passed away peacefully on Saturday 23 March 2019, supported by her family. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Victoria, Peter and Robyn, Brian and Maylene, David, Lisa and Craig, Karen and Richard, and Kerryn. Adoring Nana to Dustin, Joel, Harlee, Chilli, Gem, Tim, Chris, Jeremy, Aaron, Nicola, Natalie, Mathew, Grace, Olivia, James and Eden; and 9 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the team in Mapu, Wellington Hospital for their care of Mum this last week. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the church. Messages for 'The Family of Betty Bouzaid' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in the Church of St Francis de Sales, Clyde Street, Island Bay, Wellington, on Wednesday 27 March 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.







BOUZAID, Betty Margaret(nee Millanta):Passed away peacefully on Saturday 23 March 2019, supported by her family. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Victoria, Peter and Robyn, Brian and Maylene, David, Lisa and Craig, Karen and Richard, and Kerryn. Adoring Nana to Dustin, Joel, Harlee, Chilli, Gem, Tim, Chris, Jeremy, Aaron, Nicola, Natalie, Mathew, Grace, Olivia, James and Eden; and 9 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the team in Mapu, Wellington Hospital for their care of Mum this last week. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the church. Messages for 'The Family of Betty Bouzaid' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in the Church of St Francis de Sales, Clyde Street, Island Bay, Wellington, on Wednesday 27 March 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers