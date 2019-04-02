CAMPBELL,
Bethia Margaret:
On March 31, 2019, peacefully at Rahiri Care Home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Eion. Loving Mum and mother-in-law of Heather and Phil, Glenn and Donna, Bruce and Joanne, Vivienne and Grant. Nana to her 7 grandchildren. Messages to the Campbell Family C/- Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke. In lieu of flowers donations to the Dannevirke Cancer Support Group may be left at the service. A service for Bethia will be held at St John the Baptist, Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke, on Wednesday (tomorrow), April 3, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 2, 2019