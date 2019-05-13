Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(nee Pestridge):

2 July 1931 – 11 May 2019

Much loved Mum, Grandma, daughter, sister, wife and good and loyal friend to many in New Zealand and around the world. Mum and mum-in-law to Ian, Kerry, Stuart, Jackie. Grandma and Nanny P to Courtney, Nicholas, Holly, Emma. Wife of Ken (dec). Daughter to Stephen (dec) and Margaret (dec). Sister and sister-in-law to Iris and Gordon, Janet and Brian. Aunt to Sue, Mike, Helen, Sandra, Paul. Special friend to Harry, June (dec), Pete, Pat, Nell, Tom (dec), Gladys, Wally (dec), Ken (dec), Gwen (dec), Barbara, Daryl, Juanita, Harriet and many more. Faithful Anglican parishioner of St Anne's Porirua; St Philip's, Paremata; St Andrew's, Plimmerton; St James, Kerikeri; and St Christopher's, Tawa. A good and keen carer, neighbour, quilter, patchworker, embroiderer, gardener and weeder, listener, reader, attendee of events and meetings, cook, diary-keeper, note-keeper, dental assistant and public servant of British Rail, Cabinet Office and Porirua City Council among others. Huge thanks to carers and health professionals everywhere – dedicated with hearts of gold. Special thanks to the magnificent staff and residents of Enliven Longview Rest Home in Tawa led by Sue and Prescila. A service for Beryl will be held at 1.00pm, Thursday 16 May 2019, at St Christopher's Anglican Church, cnr Main Road and Lyndhurst Road, Tawa, Wellington. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia New Zealand are greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages can be sent to

Gee & Hickton - Porirua

www.geeandhickton.co.nz

Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ



PARKINSON, Beryl Jean(nee Pestridge):2 July 1931 – 11 May 2019Much loved Mum, Grandma, daughter, sister, wife and good and loyal friend to many in New Zealand and around the world. Mum and mum-in-law to Ian, Kerry, Stuart, Jackie. Grandma and Nanny P to Courtney, Nicholas, Holly, Emma. Wife of Ken (dec). Daughter to Stephen (dec) and Margaret (dec). Sister and sister-in-law to Iris and Gordon, Janet and Brian. Aunt to Sue, Mike, Helen, Sandra, Paul. Special friend to Harry, June (dec), Pete, Pat, Nell, Tom (dec), Gladys, Wally (dec), Ken (dec), Gwen (dec), Barbara, Daryl, Juanita, Harriet and many more. Faithful Anglican parishioner of St Anne's Porirua; St Philip's, Paremata; St Andrew's, Plimmerton; St James, Kerikeri; and St Christopher's, Tawa. A good and keen carer, neighbour, quilter, patchworker, embroiderer, gardener and weeder, listener, reader, attendee of events and meetings, cook, diary-keeper, note-keeper, dental assistant and public servant of British Rail, Cabinet Office and Porirua City Council among others. Huge thanks to carers and health professionals everywhere – dedicated with hearts of gold. Special thanks to the magnificent staff and residents of Enliven Longview Rest Home in Tawa led by Sue and Prescila. A service for Beryl will be held at 1.00pm, Thursday 16 May 2019, at St Christopher's Anglican Church, cnr Main Road and Lyndhurst Road, Tawa, Wellington. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia New Zealand are greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages can be sent to [email protected] Gee & Hickton - PoriruaTel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ Published in Dominion Post from May 13 to May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers