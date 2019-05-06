FARLEY, Beryl Gwendoline
(nee Kearins):
Left us on Saturday, May 4th 2019, from Wanganui. Aged 83 years. Daughter of the late Gwen and Maurice (Kiaranga). Sister and sister-in-law of Janet and the late Cecil (Kiaranga). Wife of the late John Farley (Wanganui). Loved aunty of David and Craig, Grant and Nikki, and Jenni. Great-aunty of Matthew, Emma, and Robert. Great-great-aunty of Haze.
''A much loved and respected Lady''
Friends are invited to celebrate a Requiem Mass for Beryl at The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Ave, Palmerston North, on Thursday, May 9th 2019 at 1.30pm.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on May 6, 2019