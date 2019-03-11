HENSON, Bertie (David):
21.08.52 - 10.03.19
It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the sudden passing of Bertie. Loved partner of Helen Dewes, cherished father to Lynda and Marcus, father in-law to James and Andrea, and Poppa to Scarlett, Hugo, Patrick, Charlie and Norm. Former spouse to Fiona.
Sadly missed, never forgotten.
A service will be held for Bertie at Memorial Park, Dixon Street, Masterton, on Thursday 14th March at 2.00pm. This will be followed by refreshments and nibbles at Red Star clubrooms on Herbert Street, Masterton.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 11, 2019