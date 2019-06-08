Acknowledgement

TEAHAN, Bernard Joseph:

Lynette, Kim, Aaron, Corey, Gareth and families, along with Bernard's brothers and sisters and their families, would like to thank all of the generous friends and family for the prayers, food, cards, flowers, visits and kindness after the sudden loss of our treasured husband, dad and brother. Your support was a comfort at this sad time, it has truly made us appreciate how strong our community and support network is. A special thanks to Fr Eddie, St Patrick's School and Chanel College for helping us farewell Bernard in such a special way. To each and every one of you, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of your kindness.



