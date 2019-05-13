Bernard TEAHAN

Guest Book
  • "Very shocked and sad hear of Bernards death. Has rekindled..."
    - Murray McMichael
  • "TEAHAN, Bernard Joseph: On Thursday 9th May 2019, you were..."
    - Bernard TEAHAN
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Service Information
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
063797616
Death Notice

TEAHAN, Bernard Joseph:
It is with deep regret and sadness that Bernard, aged 72, passed away on the 9th May 2019. Loved husband, friend and workmate of Lynette. Very much loved and devoted Dad to Kim, Aaron, Corey and Gareth and father-in-law to Jason, Anne, Linda and Mishelle. Precious and adored Pops to Emily, Tessa, Madelyn, Aiden; Izak, Alexia, Josef; Kajsa, Noah; Aaliyah and Kerrison. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to St. Patrick's School, would be appreciated. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Masterton, on Thursday 16th May at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Riverside Park Lawn Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the church on Wednesday evening at 5.00pm. Messages to the Teahan Family c/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or may be left on Bernard's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in Dominion Post on May 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.