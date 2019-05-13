TEAHAN, Bernard Joseph:
It is with deep regret and sadness that Bernard, aged 72, passed away on the 9th May 2019. Loved husband, friend and workmate of Lynette. Very much loved and devoted Dad to Kim, Aaron, Corey and Gareth and father-in-law to Jason, Anne, Linda and Mishelle. Precious and adored Pops to Emily, Tessa, Madelyn, Aiden; Izak, Alexia, Josef; Kajsa, Noah; Aaliyah and Kerrison. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to St. Patrick's School, would be appreciated. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Masterton, on Thursday 16th May at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Riverside Park Lawn Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the church on Wednesday evening at 5.00pm. Messages to the Teahan Family c/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or may be left on Bernard's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 13, 2019