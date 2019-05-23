Bernadette SHAW-HICKEY

Death Notice

SHAW-HICKEY,
Bernadette Lorraine:
Passed away suddenly on Saturday 18th May 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Adrian and Christina. Sadly missed Granny of Mackenzie. All messages to the Shaw-Hickey family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Bernadette will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 27th May at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. A memorial service will be held at St Teresa's Church, Karori, Wellington, on Wednesday 29th May at 11.00am. An interment will follow on Monday 8th July at 2.00pm at the Opunake Cemetery.

