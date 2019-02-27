FRIEDMANN, Bennett:
Beloved son of Jack and Freda, much loved father of Tamara, dearly loved brother of Renee, much loved uncle of Dion and Ilan, and treasured friend to many. Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019. The Family wish to thank the staff at Wellington Hospital for their care and compassion. An informal service will be held at Pukerua Bay Beach picnic area by the Pou at the southern end of Ocean Parade, on Saturday, 2 March from 3.00pm to 5.00pm in accordance with Bennett's wishes. If the weather is unsuitable, please come to Bennett's home at 13 Rawhiti Road, Pukerua Bay. In memory of Bennett, donations can be made to the cancer society via their website: https://wellington.cancernz. org.nz/?divisionId=22
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 27, 2019