RATHBONE,
Basil Harris (Bas):
On 31 May 2019 at Hutt Hospital, aged 74 years. Much loved husband of Peggy. Phenomenal father of Desmond, and Lynelle & James. Smartarse brother and brother-in-law of Yvonne & Bob, Gaynor & Gordon. Very proud member of Hutt Valley Rod and Custom Club. A service to celebrate Bas' life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, 4 June 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Rathbone Family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on June 3, 2019