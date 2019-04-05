Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry THOMPSON. View Sign

THOMPSON,

Barry James Edward:

On April 3, 2019, peacefully at home with his loving family. Beloved husband of Diana. Loving father and father-in-law of Clare and Grant, Bronwen and Damon, and Helen and Blake. Much loved 'Taid' of Annabelle and Tom, Tarn and Madi, and Angus and Bryn. Family and friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Barry's life which will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church, cnr Church & Puketapu Roads, Taradale, Napier, on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the St John Ambulance Service can be made at the service and would be appreciated. In accordance with Barry's wishes, those attending are requested to wear bright colours. Messages to the 'Thompson Family' C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.





