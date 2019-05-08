SIEVERS, Barry James:
Died peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Tuesday, 7 May 2019. Aged 85 years. Loved son of George (dec) and Emma (dec). Loved brother of Jean and Peter (dec) Harvey and Val Garvey (dec). Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at 11.00am on Friday, 10 May 2019, at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae. Messages to Barry's family can be sent to PO Box 300, Waikanae.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on May 8, 2019