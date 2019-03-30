LUCINSKY, Barry Edmund:
Of Te Horo: Aged 84. Passed away on 28 March 2019. Dearly loved husband of Anita. Loving father of Warren and Kimberley, Katrina and Malcolm, Sharon and Steve. Loving Grandad of Cole, Marcus, Ashley, Jack, Henry, and Madison, and Great- Grandad of Piper-Mae, Hunter, and Marlon. Messages please to Lucinsky family, c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Barry will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 14 Rangatira Street, Otaki, on Thursday 4 April at 2.00pm, followed by cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019