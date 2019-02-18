JOBSON, Barry David:
Of Paraparaumu Beach, formerly of Wellington. Peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on Saturday 16 February 2019, after a short illness. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Zena (nee Hooper). Loved father and father-in-law of David, Bridget & Eoin, Simon & Sunny. Special Grandad of Madeline, and Finn; Millie, and Daniel; Jacob, and Benjamin, and a loved brother of Mary. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Barry's life will be held at the Kapiti Uniting Church, Weka Road, Raumati Beach, on Thursday 21 February 2019, at 12.00 noon, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Jobson Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
"Forever in our hearts".
