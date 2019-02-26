GOLLAN,

Barry Kenneth Bruce:

On Saturday 23 February 2019, as the result of an accident at Totaranui Farm, Waipawa. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth, and father and father-in-law of Kaaren and Tim, Julia and Rod, Catherine and Dave, and William, and cherished grandfather of David, Jemma, Jonty, Thomas, Max and George. Loved brother of Margaret and Iain. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at the CHB Municipal Theatre, 18 Kenilworth St, Waipawa, on Thursday 28 February 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John Ambulance. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to the Gollan family c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau.

C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Waipukurau



