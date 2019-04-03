Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On April 1st 2019, at home after a brief illness, aged 75 years. Adored husband and best friend of Dominique, and the late Patricia, much loved father and father-in-law of Sarah and Shayne, Bridget and Ashleigh, Chantelle, Mark, and Ralph, Matt and Becs; special friend of Matt and Lenette, loved brother and brother-in-law of Owen and Sue, Kevin (deceased), Peter and Eileen; Alex and Lynda, and a loved uncle, cousin, and friend of so many.

Rest in Peace

Barry's family would like to thank Dr Colin Ding, Dr Clare Pate, and the nursing staff of the Oncology unit, and Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital for their care and support of Barry. Messages may be addressed to The Doody Family, c/- PO Box 82, Christchurch Mail Centre, Christchurch 8140. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at Christ The King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Saturday, April 6th at 12.00pm.







DOODY, Barry Joseph:On April 1st 2019, at home after a brief illness, aged 75 years. Adored husband and best friend of Dominique, and the late Patricia, much loved father and father-in-law of Sarah and Shayne, Bridget and Ashleigh, Chantelle, Mark, and Ralph, Matt and Becs; special friend of Matt and Lenette, loved brother and brother-in-law of Owen and Sue, Kevin (deceased), Peter and Eileen; Alex and Lynda, and a loved uncle, cousin, and friend of so many.Rest in PeaceBarry's family would like to thank Dr Colin Ding, Dr Clare Pate, and the nursing staff of the Oncology unit, and Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital for their care and support of Barry. Messages may be addressed to The Doody Family, c/- PO Box 82, Christchurch Mail Centre, Christchurch 8140. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at Christ The King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Saturday, April 6th at 12.00pm. Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers