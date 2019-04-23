Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lychgate Funeral Home cnr Willis & Aro Sts Wellington , Wellington 043850745 Death Notice



On 21 April 2019, in Wellington, aged 67 years. Barry passed peacefully surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. Loved husband of Marie Jeffries, and loving father and father-in-law to Sam and Andy, Ange and Dave, AJ, Bronwyn and Zhane, and loving grandfather to his seven grandchildren. Son of the late Florence and James Scott Davey, treasured brother of Ross and Lana, Lizzie and Keith, and the late Bruce. He will be greatly missed by his wider whanau and best mates Lou and Helen. Thank you to the wonderful staff of Mary Potter Hospice. In lieu of flowers, people are invited to bring a small contribution to the Mary-Potter Hospice and this may be left at the service. A service to say goodbye to Barry is being held at the Lychgate Chapel on the corner of Aro and Willis Streets, on Friday 26th April, at 11.00am.

Lychgate Funerals

FDANZ 385 0745

www.lychgate.co.nz



DAVEY, Barry Scott:On 21 April 2019, in Wellington, aged 67 years. Barry passed peacefully surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. Loved husband of Marie Jeffries, and loving father and father-in-law to Sam and Andy, Ange and Dave, AJ, Bronwyn and Zhane, and loving grandfather to his seven grandchildren. Son of the late Florence and James Scott Davey, treasured brother of Ross and Lana, Lizzie and Keith, and the late Bruce. He will be greatly missed by his wider whanau and best mates Lou and Helen. Thank you to the wonderful staff of Mary Potter Hospice. In lieu of flowers, people are invited to bring a small contribution to the Mary-Potter Hospice and this may be left at the service. A service to say goodbye to Barry is being held at the Lychgate Chapel on the corner of Aro and Willis Streets, on Friday 26th April, at 11.00am.Lychgate FuneralsFDANZ 385 0745 Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers