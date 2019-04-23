DAVEY, Barry Scott:
On 21 April 2019, in Wellington, aged 67 years. Barry passed peacefully surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. Loved husband of Marie Jeffries, and loving father and father-in-law to Sam and Andy, Ange and Dave, AJ, Bronwyn and Zhane, and loving grandfather to his seven grandchildren. Son of the late Florence and James Scott Davey, treasured brother of Ross and Lana, Lizzie and Keith, and the late Bruce. He will be greatly missed by his wider whanau and best mates Lou and Helen. Thank you to the wonderful staff of Mary Potter Hospice. In lieu of flowers, people are invited to bring a small contribution to the Mary-Potter Hospice and this may be left at the service. A service to say goodbye to Barry is being held at the Lychgate Chapel on the corner of Aro and Willis Streets, on Friday 26th April, at 11.00am.
