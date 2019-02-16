COLQUHOUN, Barry John:
Barry's family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who supported them in various ways during Barry's journey with cancer and our recent loss. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages, sympathy cards/letters, visits, home baking, tributes and donations to Hospice Wairarapa and those who assisted with the funeral service. Our special thanks to Dr Richard Isaacs, both the Palmerston North and Wairarapa Oncology teams, Wairarapa Palliative nurses, Hospice Wairarapa, Dr Helen Clayson, David Dew and the Rosewood Funeral home team. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation to you all.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 16, 2019