Acknowledgement

COLQUHOUN, Barry John:

Barry's family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who supported them in various ways during Barry's journey with cancer and our recent loss. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages, sympathy cards/letters, visits, home baking, tributes and donations to Hospice Wairarapa and those who assisted with the funeral service. Our special thanks to Dr Richard Isaacs, both the Palmerston North and Wairarapa Oncology teams, Wairarapa Palliative nurses, Hospice Wairarapa, Dr Helen Clayson, David Dew and the Rosewood Funeral home team. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation to you all.





Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers