BAKER, Barry Robert:
On 20th April 2019, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital. In his 78th year. Loved son of the late Albert and Caroline Baker. Loved brother of Diane, and Ashley and brother-in-law of John, and Joelle. Loved uncle of Annlouise, John, Jason (deceased), and Jaycene and a loved great-uncle and great-great-uncle. In accordance with Barry's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to the Baker family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2019