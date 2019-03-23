ANDERSON, Barry Lauritz:
On 20th March 2019 suddenly but peacefully in Wanganui, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Delia. Barry will be missed by all his family and friends. Friends are invited to attend Requiem Mass for Barry to be celebrated in St Anne's Catholic Church, Raine Street, Wanganui, on Wednesday 27th March 2019, at 1.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019