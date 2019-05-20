SANDER, Barbara Elizabeth

(nee Flux):

of Paraparaumu. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 18 May 2019 surrounded in the love of her family. Beloved wife for 60 years of Peter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather, Timothy & Sandra, Andrew & Carol, David & Penny, and Michael & JulieAnne. Adored Grandma of Liam; Hayden & Mikayla, and Stephanie; and Nikayla, Kacy and Paige. Loved sister to Alan, John, Colleen & Deb, and Bill. Special thanks to Mary Potter Hospice, the District Nursing Service and Sevenoaks staff who made things so much easier for Barbara and her family. Barbara's funeral will be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, 1 Langdale Avenue, Paraparaumu on Wednesday 22 May 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory to the Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242 would be appreciated and may also be left at the Church. Messages may be sent to "The Sander Family" c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168



