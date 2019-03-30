OGILVIE,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara OGILVIE.
Barbara Louise (nee Nicol):
Of Kapiti, formerly of Seatoun. On 27 March 2019, passed away peacefully at Millvale Lodge Lindale. Beloved wife of Jim, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cate, James & Anne Marie, and Rebecca. Treasured Nani of her 5 grandchildren. Special thanks to all staff at Millvale for their loving care. A private family gathering was held at Otaki Natural Burial Cemetery yesterday.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2019