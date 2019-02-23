MURRAY, Barbara Mary:
Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday
15 February 2019 at Lonsdale Total Care Centre, Foxton. Loved daughter of the late Owen & Jessie Murray. Loved sister of Mike & Colleen Murray, Lorraine & Milan Sutich. A special thanks to the staff of Lonsdale for their loving care of Barbara over many years. A private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 23, 2019