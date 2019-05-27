MORREAU, Barbara Mary:

Died peacefully at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by family. Loved wife to Paul. Loved Mum to Johan and Karen, Jenny and Solly, Michael and Kari, Phil and Mandy. Loved Nana to Julia and Dave, Luke and Denise, Tim and Bec, Ben and Rachael, Vik and Charlotte, Nina and Tom, Mathew and Alexa, Sam and Dani, Jonty, Alexander, Josefine, Marianne and her 15 great-grandchildren. Loved twin sister of Pat and sister of the late John. Companion of Ian. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Taupo branch of St John Ambulance can be sent to PO Box 283, Taupo or left at Barbara's service. A service for Barbara will be held at the St Paul's Union Church, Tamamutu Street, Taupo, at 1.00pm on Wednesday, 29th May 2019. All communications c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.

