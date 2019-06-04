KIRK-BURNNAND, Barbara

Claire (formerly Caldwell)

(nee Lindop):

Of Paraparaumu. Suddenly at home on Sunday 2 June 2019. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kirk, and formerly married to Brian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharne & John, Pip, Brent & Helen, Mark & Sara, Lucinda & Russell, and Mel & Earl. Cherished Nana of her 9 grandchildren and of her 3 great-grandchildren. Loved stepmother and Grandmother to the Kirk-Burnnand Family, and loved 'Nana Barb' to the Roche Family. Loved sister of Bev and the late Barry. Aunt and cousin to our extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Bluegum Road, Paraparaumu Beach, on Friday 7 June 2019 at 1.00pm, to be followed by a private family burial. Please wear a touch of pink!.

''Promoted to Glory''

