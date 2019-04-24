HARDING, Barbara Jean:

Passed away peacefully at her home on 18th April 2019 with her family at Waitetoko aged 81 years. Formerly from Blink Bonnie and Waiouru Station. Loved wife and best friend of Bill for sixty years and one month. Loved Mum of Rick and Heather, Lachlan and Kerry, Kellick and Jacquie, Jenny-Lynn and Stuart Towers. Loved Nana to Charlotte, Nick, Alex, Melissa, Tina, Sheree, Casey, Hamish, Josh, Leigham, Clayton, Sam, Gemma, and Katelyn and Great-Nana to the late Daisy, Olivia, Willow, Nevaeh, Jaxson, Declan, Carson, Linkin, Florida, Keylee, and Sydney.



Barbara has left us with a lifetime of precious memories.



Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Barbara's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Saturday 27th April, 2019, at 10.30am to be followed by Interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.

Dempsey & Forrest

Locally Owned



