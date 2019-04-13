FOWLER, Barbara Hope
(nee Campbell):
Peacefully on 7 April 2019. Aged 79 years. Wife of the late David. Mother of Derek and Glen. Grandmother of Andrew and Lilly. Loved sister of Gail and Bev. Active until the end in yoga, swimming, Pilates, Ikebana, Wellington Airport volunteer. Mum (Barbara) was a caring, humble, capable woman, always giving to others. Her garden was exquisite, and cooking divine. At Barbara's wish a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2019