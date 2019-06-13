CASEY, Barbara Christine:
Of Waikanae (formerly of Whitton, UK). On Monday 10 June 2019, at Charles Fleming Hospital with her family at her side. Aged 74 years. Loved wife of Michael. Loved Mum of Samantha (UK), and Rebecca. Loved Nanny of Ella, Joseph, and Millie. A Funeral Service to celebrate her will be held in the Kapiti Crematorium Chapel, Valley Road, Paraparaumu, Today, Thursday 13 June at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2019