CARMAN, Barbara Winifred:
On June 2nd, 2019, peacefully at Bayview Rest Home, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Clem. Much loved mother of Peter, Heather, Bruce, and a loved grandma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Barbara will be held at Wesley Methodist Church, 100 13th Ave, Tauranga, on Monday 10th June, at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to the Carman family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Dominion Post from June 5 to June 8, 2019