RAM, Bal:
Passed away peacefully at home in Wellington on Wednesday 5th June 2019. Former High Commissioner for Fiji. Much loved husband of Nirmala. Devoted father to Shekhar, Amun and Astuti. Adored father-in-law of Salin and Richard. Affectionate Aja/Nana to Abhishek, Aarav, Jiya, Laksh, Divya and Asha. Messages to the family may be posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown, Wellington 6242. Bal's funeral service will be held at the Bharat Bhavan (Indian Cultural Centre), Kemp Street, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Monday 10th June, at 1.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 8, 2019