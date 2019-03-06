DARNLEY,
Avis Meryl (nee Stoop):
Died peacefully at home on 3rd March 2019, aged 72. Dearly loved wife of John, the best mother in the world to Annie and Ettie, loved mother-in-law to Dave and Paul, loved sister-in-law to Judy & Peter Disher and Lynne & David Casson, and loved adopted mother to Glenn and Sarina. An informal get-together, to celebrate the memory of Avis, will be held at the family home on Saturday, 9th March from 11am. No flowers thanks.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 6, 2019