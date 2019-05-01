Avau ARIU

ARIU, Avau (nee Suka):
Born: 14 May 1954 - Passed: 28 April 2019. Beloved partner, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Avau will be lying at Te Papalaulelei Hall, 3 Commerce Crescent, Porirua, where her services will also occur. The family service will be held on Thursday 2 May 2019, commencing at 6.30pm and the funeral service on Friday 3 May 2019, commencing at 11.00am, followed by burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery. For queries please contact Seta 021 0277 9117.

Published in Dominion Post on May 1, 2019
