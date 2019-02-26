TAYLOR, Aussie:
Passed away on Saturday, 23rd February 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Christine Taylor. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Tina, Jamie & Tracey and Robert. Papa of Delayne, Jacob, Jordon, Shelby & Chevelle. A graveside Service for Aussie will be held at Akatarawa Cemetery on Friday, 1st March 2019 at 11.00am, followed by refreshments at 30 Stanley St, Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt.
"May you spread your wings and fly home with the angels until we meet again. xxx"
All communications to:
Haven Falls Funeral Home
Wellington
0800 428 365
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019