BRADLEY,
Audrie Rangimarie:
Passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late David James Bradley. Bestest mum of Derek and Joy, Phillip and Annie, Mark and Yvonne, and Annie and Alby. Dearest grandma to BJ, Chelsea, Shayne, Nicola, Christopher, Kyra, Lorene, Melissa, and Heather, and precious great-grandma to Bailey, Harper, Max, Addison, Isaiah, Elijah, Tiny (due any day), Jessica, Joshua, Sam, and Stella. Fondly remembered by Rachel, Meagan, James and Bailey, Tessa and James and their children. A Funeral Service will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, April 24, at 10.30am.
Poroporoaki a haere ki te aroha i roto i o koutou ngakau
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 22, 2019