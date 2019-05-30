Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey WOODCOCK. View Sign Death Notice



Audrey Anne (nee Pyle):

Passed away peacefully with family at her side on 28 May 2019. Loved wife of the late John, loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Willah, Heather and Donald, Geoff and Mel, Carolyn and Peter, and Richard. Devoted Grandma of Jacob, Keziah, Gabby, Tim, Charlotte and Hamish. Dear sister of Nancy Jackson, Gay Abercrombie (deceased), Robyn Ford, and Barry. A service for Audrey will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 9.30am on Saturday 1 June 2019, followed by interment at Maunu Park Cemetery, Maunu, Whangarei.







WOODCOCK,Audrey Anne (nee Pyle):Passed away peacefully with family at her side on 28 May 2019. Loved wife of the late John, loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Willah, Heather and Donald, Geoff and Mel, Carolyn and Peter, and Richard. Devoted Grandma of Jacob, Keziah, Gabby, Tim, Charlotte and Hamish. Dear sister of Nancy Jackson, Gay Abercrombie (deceased), Robyn Ford, and Barry. A service for Audrey will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 9.30am on Saturday 1 June 2019, followed by interment at Maunu Park Cemetery, Maunu, Whangarei. Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers