Death Notice

WOODCOCK,
Audrey Anne (nee Pyle):
Passed away peacefully with family at her side on 28 May 2019. Loved wife of the late John, loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Willah, Heather and Donald, Geoff and Mel, Carolyn and Peter, and Richard. Devoted Grandma of Jacob, Keziah, Gabby, Tim, Charlotte and Hamish. Dear sister of Nancy Jackson, Gay Abercrombie (deceased), Robyn Ford, and Barry. A service for Audrey will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 9.30am on Saturday 1 June 2019, followed by interment at Maunu Park Cemetery, Maunu, Whangarei.

Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2019
