On 16 February 2019, peacefully at Te Hopai Home, aged 92 years. Loved husband of Gwen, father of Chris and Tim, grandfather of Juliet, Fran and Adrian, and great-grandfather of Grace and Hannah. Highly regarded by many nephews and nieces. With special thanks to the dedicated care and attention he received from the staff at Te Hopai Home. Messages to 'the Short family' can be posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Aubrey's Funeral Service will be held at St Barnabas Church, 15 Maida Vale Rd, Roseneath, on Wednesday 20 February at 1.00pm, and will be followed by a private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 18, 2019
