GARARD, Athol Rex:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Athol GARARD.
On 26 March 2019, peacefully at Lyndale Rest Home. Aged 87 years. Late of Miller Place previously Upper Plain Road. Much loved husband of Joy. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Robyn, Stephen and Lynn and Kevin and Thao. Athol will be missed and remembered by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his extended family in New Zealand and Australia. Sincere and heartfelt thanks to the kind and caring staff at Lyndale. Messages may be posted c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842 or left at the service. A service to celebrate Athol's life will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Saturday 30 March, at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. To watch the service live www.oneroomstreaming.com. EventID RosewoodFH, Password CFBLPY.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 27, 2019