GARARD, Athol Rex:On 26 March 2019, peacefully at Lyndale Rest Home. Aged 87 years. Late of Miller Place previously Upper Plain Road. Much loved husband of Joy. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Robyn, Stephen and Lynn and Kevin and Thao. Athol will be missed and remembered by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his extended family in New Zealand and Australia. Sincere and heartfelt thanks to the kind and caring staff at Lyndale. Messages may be posted c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842 or left at the service. A service to celebrate Athol's life will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Saturday 30 March, at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. To watch the service live www.oneroomstreaming.com . EventID RosewoodFH, Password CFBLPY. Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

