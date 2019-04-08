BADMAN, Athol John:

Passed away on Saturday

6th April 2019, at Stokeswood Home and Hospital, Stokes Valley, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Ngaire, and his companion the late Muriel Todd. Much loved father of Janice, Richard & Diane, and father-in-law of Nigel Ferguson. Loving Grandad of Scott, Matthew; Sarah & Daniel, and Michelle & Hayden; and Great-Grandad to Patrick, Oliver, and Emmie. All communications to the Badman family can be sent C/- PO Box 30-067, Lower Hutt 5040. Special thanks to the staff of Stokeswood Home and Hospital for their wonderful care of Athol and support of the family. A service for Athol will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 10th April 2019 at 1.00pm. Thereafter private cremation.





